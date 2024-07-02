Former President Trump on Monday moved to overturn his criminal conviction in the Manhattan case after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a former president has substantial immunity for official acts committed while in office, according to reports.

In a 6-3 decision, the court narrowed the case against him and returned it to the trial court to determine what is left of special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged the former pres

[Read Full story at source]