WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump has designated White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau until a permanent director is nominated and confirmed, the White House said on Friday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- TransCanada recovers 44,400 gallons of oil from Keystone pipeline spill site - November 24, 2017
- Hope fades after 9 days of searching for Argentine submarine - November 24, 2017
- Trump names interim consumer agency head, likely sparking showdown - November 24, 2017