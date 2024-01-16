Former President Donald Trump just barely failed to sweep the entire Iowa Caucus on Monday after losing just one out of the state’s 99 counties — reportedly by a single vote.
Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley won Johnson County with 1,271 votes, approximately 35.5% of the vote. Trump received 1,270 votes, according to GOP officials in the state.
Haley’s single-vote advantage disrupts the former president’s otherwise clean sweep of the Hawkeye State’s
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- US Navy announces first seizure of Iranian weapons bound for Yemen as two SEALs remain lost from mission - January 16, 2024
- Iowa results show ‘weakness of Donald Trump,’ Democrat governor claims - January 16, 2024
- Nikki Haley raises eyebrows by saying her third-place finish makes primary a 2-person race - January 16, 2024