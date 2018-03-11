Trump narrows down approach to gun laws after Florida shooting

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump will support a modest set of fixes to gun laws, stepping back from some of the more sweeping changes he had considered after the country’s latest mass school shooting, senior officials told reporters on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Japan PM, finance minister under fire over suspected cronyism scandal - March 11, 2018
- At least two dead after helicopter crashes in New York City’s East River - March 11, 2018
- Trump pulls back from big changes to gun laws after Florida shooting - March 11, 2018