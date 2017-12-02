Trump notes Flynn lied to FBI, says his actions during transition were lawful

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that actions by former national security adviser Michael Flynn during the presidential transition were lawful, and that he had had to fire him because Flynn had lied to the FBI and the vice president.
