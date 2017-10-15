Trump Obamacare move seen harming Americans, bipartisan prospects

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump will hurt low-income Americans by doing away with Obamacare subsidies and make it harder for him to engage in bipartisan talks with Democrats as Congress edges toward a possible government shutdown, lawmakers said on Sunday.
