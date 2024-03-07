A federal judge denied former President Trump’s request to delay enforcement and ordered him to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million by Monday or post bond, according to a filing Thursday evening.
A federal jury in January decided Trump must pay E. Jean Carroll more than $83 million in damages after he denied allegations he raped her in the 1990s.
The jury decided Trump must pay $18.3 million in compensatory damages, and $65 million in punitive damages.
Trump has appea
