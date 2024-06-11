The Trump Organization fired back Tuesday at reports that the State of New Jersey is considering pulling three liquor licenses held by former President Trump, following his felony convictions in NY v. Trump.
Multiple reports surfaced Tuesday that New Jersey was considering invalidating liquor licenses tied to golf club properties in Colt’s Neck, Lamington and Pine Hill, N.J. Lamington Farm Club LLC does business as the better-known Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.
In a
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump Org blasts reports NJ might pull liquor licenses after conviction: He ‘is not the holder’ - June 11, 2024
- House GOP lawmaker rolls out bill to prevent CCP-linked entities from buying land near federal property - June 11, 2024
- Martha’s Vineyard is about to run out of pot. That’s led to a lawsuit and a scramble by regulators - June 11, 2024