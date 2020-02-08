Trump ousts two officials who testified against him in impeachment

Two days after President Donald Trump’s impeachment acquittal, his administration on Friday ousted two officials – Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland – who provided damaging testimony about Trump in Democratic-led congressional hearings.
