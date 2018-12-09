Trump pardon of Manafort would be ‘terrible mistake’: Senator Rubio

U.S. President Donald Trump would make a “terrible mistake” if he pardoned his former campaign Chairman Paul Manafort after charges brought as a result of the federal probe into Russian election interference, Republican Senator Marco Rubio said on Sunday.
