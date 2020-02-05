Trump-Pelosi feud erupts during speech to Congress as impeachment trial nears end

A bitter feud between U.S. President Donald Trump and top Democrat Nancy Pelosi boiled over at his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, with Trump denying her a handshake and Pelosi ripping apart a copy of his remarks behind his back.
