Trump plans to announce he will decertify Iran nuclear deal: Washington Post

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump plans to announce next week that he will decertify the Iran nuclear deal, saying it is not in the U.S. national interest and forwarding the issue to Congress to address, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.
