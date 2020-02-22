Trump plans to raise issue of religious freedom with Indian PM Modi: official

U.S. President Donald Trump will raise the issue of religious freedom in India during his meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week, a senior administration official said, a sensitive subject for the Indian government.
