It has been over three decades since a Republican carried New Jersey in a presidential election.
One has to go back to then-Vice President George H.W. Bush, who carried the state in the 1988 election on his way to winning the White House. Since then, Democrats have won the state eight straight times in presidential elections.
However, former President Donald Trump thinks he can clear the high hurdles he faces in the reliably blue state.
“We’re going to try and win t
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump predicts he will be the first GOP candidate to flip this blue state in 36 years - May 11, 2024
- Tales from the trail: The blue states Trump eyes to turn red in November - May 11, 2024
- Longtime Dem senator rails against big companies’ ‘greedflation,’ but donor records show another story - May 11, 2024