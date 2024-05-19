It’s been more than 50 years since a Republican won Minnesota in a presidential election, but former President Trump says he’s got “a really good shot” of breaking the losing streak this November in his 2024 rematch with President Biden.
The former president is in the historically reliable blue state Friday evening to headline the Minnesota GOP’s annual Lincoln Reagan fundraising dinner. He began his speech with the usual jabs at Biden’s cognitive ability,
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump predicts ‘jacked up’ Biden at upcoming debates, blasts Bidenomics in battleground speech - May 19, 2024
- Experts reveal major ‘downside’ to potential Trump VP pick: ‘No wow factor’ - May 19, 2024
- Balance of power: Vulnerable Dems look to differentiate themselves from unpopular Biden - May 19, 2024