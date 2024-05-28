Former President Trump said Tuesday it is a “very dangerous day for America” ahead of closing arguments in the NY v. Trump case.

“This is a very dangerous day for America. It’s a very sad day,” Trump said in remarks to the media before heading into the Manhattan courtroom Tuesday morning.

“Make no mistake about it, I’m here because of crooked Joe Biden. The worst president in the history of our country, he’s destroying our countr

[Read Full story at source]