Trump probably can’t be swayed to stay in climate pact: Gore

BONN, Germany (Reuters) – Germany, Japan and other U.S. allies are unlikely ever to persuade President Donald Trump to drop his plan to quit the Paris climate agreement, former U.S. vice president Al Gore predicted on Saturday.
