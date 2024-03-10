Donald Trump is taking another step toward formally locking up the Republican presidential nomination.
The Associated Press on Saturday projected that the former president would win the GOP nominating caucuses in American Samoa, a U.S. territory in the Pacific Ocean.
Trump on Wednesday became his party’s 2024 presumptive presidential nominee, after his last remaining rival in the primary race – former U.N. ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley – suspended her ca
