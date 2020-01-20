Trump promises farmers that China trade deal will be good for them

President Donald Trump sought on Sunday to assure American farmers and ranchers hit by a protracted tariff war with China that a trade agreement he signed with Beijing will lead to major purchases of U.S. agricultural products.
