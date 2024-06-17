Former President Trump holds an 18-point lead over President Biden in Iowa, according to a new poll in a one-time crucial general election battleground state that’s shifted to the right over the past decade.

Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, stands at 50% with Biden at 32% among likely voters in a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released on Monday.

Democrat turned independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who says he’s qualified

[Read Full story at source]