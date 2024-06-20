It’s been 40 years since a Republican carried New York state in a presidential election.
President Ronald Reagan was the last GOP standard-bearer to do it – as he won the state by eight points in his 1984 landslide White House re-election.
But a new poll suggests that former President Trump is down by only single digits to President Biden in New York – a state Biden carried by 23 points four years ago in his White House election victory over Trump.
