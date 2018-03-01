Trump pushes Big Corn and Oil to break biofuels deadlock

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump urged representatives from the rival oil and corn industries on Thursday to break a deadlock in talks over the future of the nation’s biofuels policy by accepting a deal involving reforms sought by both sides.
