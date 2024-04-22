Former President Trump railed against the historic trial in Manhattan criminal court Monday, asking why the District Attorney’s Office picked up the case after other law enforcement bodies did not pursue charges.
“If this were such a great case, why didn’t the Southern District bring it? Who looked at it and turned it down. Why didn’t numerous other agencies and law enforcement groups look at it? Because it was shown to everybody. And very importantly, why didn
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)