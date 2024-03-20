EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump raised more than $20 million in February — an increase from December and January — bringing his cash-on-hand to nearly $42 million at the end of last month, Fox News Digital has learned.
The presumptive GOP nominee’s campaign and his Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee brought in $20.33 million last month.
LOCKING IT UP: TRUMP CLINCHES 2024 REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION DURING TUESDAY’S PRIMARIES [Read Full story at source]
