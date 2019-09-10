U.S. President Donald Trump is going all-out to try to keep a North Carolina district in the Republican column in a special congressional election on Tuesday that may serve as a bellwether for his own fortunes in 2020.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump rallies support for Republican in North Carolina special election, with eye on 2020 - September 9, 2019
- Jury selection begins at Chinese woman’s Mar-a-Lago trespassing trial - September 9, 2019
- Factbox: Big Tech faces growing number of federal, state probes - September 9, 2019