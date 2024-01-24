The New Hampshire primary has wrapped and former president Donald Trump is the winner.

With our Fox News Voter Analysis election survey, we’ve been talking with more than 1,800 N.H. Republican primary voters.

Let’s start by looking at some of the groups where Trump did the best.

Half of N.H. Republican primary voters describe themselves as MAGA supporters, and 87% of them voted for Trump. He also did well with conservative voters, folks without a college degree, and rural

[Read Full story at source]