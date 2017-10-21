Trump: Raqqa fall ‘critical breakthrough’, end of Islamic State in sight

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday hailed the defeat of Islamic State fighters in their self-proclaimed capital of Raqqa as “a critical breakthrough” in a worldwide campaign against the militants.
