EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump, reacting to Super Tuesday primary victories, told Fox News Digital that it is a “great evening,” and that it is his “honor to represent not just the Republican Party but our country in leading it back to health and prosperity.”
Trump, the GOP frontrunner, won Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas, Massachusetts, Colorado, Maine, Alabama, Arkansas, and Minnesota by 9:45 p.m. ET Tuesday night.
