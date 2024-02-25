EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump said he is not sure Nikki Haley is “even really in the race” after winning yet another Republican primary Saturday night, telling Fox News Digital that he is focused on beating President Biden in the general election in November.
The Fox News Decision Desk declared Trump the winner of the South Carolina Republican Primary just moments after the polls closed Saturday night. Trump defeated former two-term South Carolina Gov.
