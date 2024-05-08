Former President Donald Trump called on House Republicans to not vote in favor of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., saying “this is not the time” to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday killed an effort by Greene and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., to vote on vacating the chair.

Green appeared to catch most Congressional watchers by surprise when she moved to force a vote on her motion to vacate the chair, which should have allowed

[Read Full story at source]