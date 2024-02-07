Former President Trump has recommended North Carolina GOP Chair Michael Whatley to replace RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel after the South Carolina Primary, Fox News Digital has learned.
A source familiar told Fox News Digital that there will be “a change” in leadership at the Republican National Committee after the Feb. 24 South Carolina Primary.
The source told Fox News Digital that Trump is pushing for Whatley to replace McDaniel — specifically because he was “so p
