Trump reelection campaign raised $10 million in third quarter, spent $1.1 million on legal fees

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign raised more than $10.1 million in the third quarter of 2017 and spent $4 million, including $1.1 million on legal fees.
