Trump regrets not raising tariffs on China higher, White House says

When President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he had second thoughts about escalating the trade war with China, he meant that he wished he had raised tariffs on Beijing even higher, the White House said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iranian government jet lands at G7 summit town in France: tracking site - August 25, 2019
- Joe Walsh becomes second Republican to challenge Trump for White House - August 25, 2019
- Trump dangles ‘very big’ trade deal in front of Brexit Britain - August 25, 2019