A New York appeals court judge rejected former President Trump’s attempt to delay the trial in the hush money payments case on Tuesday.
Justice Cynthia Kern issued the ruling, rejecting claims from Trump’s legal team that the trial should be delayed until a full panel of judges could hear arguments relating to a gag order on the former president.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.
