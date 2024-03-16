Former President Trump visited Ohio on Saturday, where he barnstormed for businessman Bernie Moreno, a Republican seeking to win his state’s primary to run against Democrat Sherrod Brown for U.S. Senate.
During his rally in Dayton, Trump repeatedly mentioned illegal migrants surging across the border, violent migrant crime, and the death of University of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley.
“Not one more American life should be lost to migrant crime. We can’t have an
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump reveals ‘very first actions’ he’ll take as president during Ohio rally, hammers Biden’s border policies - March 16, 2024
- WATCH: Dozens of migrants breach border wall, take selfies on US side as mass illegal crossings continue - March 16, 2024
- Fani Willis’ ‘sordid scandal’ could make finding a jury in the Trump case ‘much harder’: experts - March 16, 2024