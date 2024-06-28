Former President Trump blasted President Biden in CNN’s presidential debate on Thursday for not firing any of the generals who oversaw the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan that left 13 U.S. soldiers dead.
“He was so bad with Afghanistan,” Trump said during the CNN presidential debate on Thursday night. “It was such a horrible embarrassment. Most embarrassing moment in the history of our country that when Putin watched that and he saw the incompetence.”
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Republicans declare Biden ‘unfit for office’ following ‘disastrous’ debate performance - June 28, 2024
- Biden speaks at Georgia Waffle House following debate performance: ‘I think we did well’ - June 28, 2024
- Trump repeatedly hammers Biden on border crisis turning US into ‘rats nest’: ‘Killing our people’ - June 28, 2024