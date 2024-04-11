An unexpected bump up in inflation is giving former President Trump more ammunition to fire at President Biden as the two face off in their 2024 election rematch.

After the Labor Department reported on Wednesday that the consumer price index – a broad measure of the cost of everyday goods such as gas and groceries, as well as rent – rose 0.4% in March, Trump took aim at Biden.

“INFLATION is BACK—and RAGING!,” the former president emphasized in a post on his social me

[Read Full story at source]