Former President Trump gave a wide-ranging speech to House Republicans on Thursday, lashing out at his political enemies and praising his allies.
Trump in particular criticized the prosecutions against him, calling the Department of Justice (DOJ) “dirty, no good bastards,” according to two sources in the room.
One GOP lawmaker told Fox News Digital that Trump touted the fundraising and popularity boost he got from his various state and federal criminal charges.
