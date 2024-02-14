Former President Donald Trump jumped into the fray this week after former Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi won a closely watched special election for a vacant House seat once held by former Republican Rep. George Santos, who was expelled from the chamber in December.
Trump slammed Republican candidate Mazi Pilip after she lost to Suozzi, claiming it was because she did not endorse him.
Meanwhile, Trump and his GOP primary rival Nikki Haley have their eyes on the next major contest on
