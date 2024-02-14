Former President Trump slammed Republican candidate Mazi Pilip after she lost the special election for a U.S. House seat in New York to Democrat Tom Suozzi.
In a late night Truth Social post, Trump called Pilip a “foolish woman” and claimed she lost on Tuesday because she did not endorse him.
“Republicans just don’t learn, but maybe she was still a Democrat? I have an almost 99% Endorsement Success Rate in Primaries, and a very good number in the General Electi
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- KY bill would make big investment in early childhood education as pandemic aid runs out - February 14, 2024
- Tennessee Republicans could change law to prevent Democrat from running in two elections at once - February 14, 2024
- Biden says Trump questioning European commitment to NATO is ‘dumb,’ ‘un-American’ - February 14, 2024