Former President Trump slammed Republican candidate Mazi Pilip after she lost the special election for a U.S. House seat in New York to Democrat Tom Suozzi.

In a late night Truth Social post, Trump called Pilip a “foolish woman” and claimed she lost on Tuesday because she did not endorse him.

“Republicans just don’t learn, but maybe she was still a Democrat? I have an almost 99% Endorsement Success Rate in Primaries, and a very good number in the General Electi

