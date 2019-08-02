Trump rule restricting asylum seekers struck down by court

A U.S. federal judge on Friday struck down one of President Donald Trump’s initiatives to curtail asylum claims, ruling that the government could not reject migrants who had crossed the border illegally.
Related Articles
ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Venator Materials PLC; Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – VNTR
7 mins ago
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
10 mins ago