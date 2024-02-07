Former President Trump rushed to Bud Light’s defense on Tuesday as a lobbyist from its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, is scheduled to host a fundraiser for him.

“The Bud Light ad was a mistake of epic proportions, and for that a very big price was paid, but Anheuser-Busch is not a Woke company,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Anheuser-Busch is a Great American Brand that perhaps deserves a Second Chance? What do you think? Perhaps, instead, we should be going af

[Read Full story at source]