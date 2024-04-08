Former President Donald Trump on Monday announced his position on whether abortion should be banned, following months of not taking a stance on the combustible and crucial issue in his 2024 rematch with President Biden.
The presumptive Republican presidential nominee took to his social media platform on Sunday night to say that he would issue a statement on “abortion and abortion rights.” In video posted Monday morning, Trump explicitly affirmed his support for in vitro fer
