Trump says Apple refusing to unlock phones used by ‘killers, drug dealers’

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Apple Inc has refused to unlock phones used by criminals, in a tweet a day after Trump’s attorney general accused the company of not being helpful in an investigation of a Florida shooting.
