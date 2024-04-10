Former President Donald Trump says the Arizona Republican Party’s recent pro-life legislation went “too far” after previously stating abortion issues should be left to the states.
Trump spoke to reporters after landing in Georgia on Wednesday and was asked for his reaction to the Arizona Supreme Court’s ruling outlawing all non-lifesaving abortions.
Asked Wednesday whether the state judges went “too far” in their ruling, Trump responded, ̶
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- House sinks Johnson-backed FISA renewal after Trump push - April 10, 2024
- Governor kills Maine proposal to end ‘three strikes’ law for petty theft - April 10, 2024
- Trump says Arizona pro-life law went ‘too far’ as Biden camp claims policy U-turn - April 10, 2024