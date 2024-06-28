Former President Trump said President Biden “could be a convicted felon as soon as he gets out of office.”
Trump made the comments during the CNN Presidential Debate Thursday night.
Biden called the presumptive Republican nominee out for being a “convicted felon,” after a jury found Trump guilty on all counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in New York v. Trump last month.
But Trump defended himself.
TRUMP, BID
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Reactions claiming winner and loser pour in following Trump and Biden’s debate: ‘More presidential’ - June 27, 2024
- Biden accuses Trump of ‘having sex with a porn star’ and ‘the morals of an alley cat’ - June 27, 2024
- Trump says Biden ‘could be a convicted felon as soon as he gets out of office’ - June 27, 2024