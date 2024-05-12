Former President Donald Trump on Saturday night said President Biden is “surrounded by fascists” at the White House running a “radicalized” Democratic Party, ripping his response to anti-Israel campus protests.
“He’s surrendering our college campuses to anarchists, jihadist freaks and anti-American extremists who are trying to tear down our American flag,” Trump told a crowd of tens of thousands in Wildwood, New Jersey. “They want to tear
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Judge facing heat for releasing alleged DC teen shooter donated to Soros fund, posted about being ‘woke’ - May 12, 2024
- Top Senate Democrat joins growing chorus of lawmakers breaking from Biden on Israel - May 12, 2024
- Trump says Biden ‘surrounded by fascists’ at New Jersey rally campaign trail return amid hush money trial - May 12, 2024