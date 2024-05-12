Former President Donald Trump on Saturday night said President Biden is “surrounded by fascists” at the White House running a “radicalized” Democratic Party, ripping his response to anti-Israel campus protests.

“He’s surrendering our college campuses to anarchists, jihadist freaks and anti-American extremists who are trying to tear down our American flag,” Trump told a crowd of tens of thousands in Wildwood, New Jersey. “They want to tear

[Read Full story at source]