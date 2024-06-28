Former President Trump said he believes that President Biden “will be the nominee” for the Democratic Party, despite the president’s debate performance Thursday night that prompted calls from those on the left for him to withdraw from the 2024 race.
Trump and Biden faced off in the first presidential debate in Atlanta on Thursday night.
“It was a great honor to be on stage representing the people of our country,” Trump told Fox News Digital in an
