U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday offered a pessimistic view on reaching a trade deal with China, saying Beijing may not sign one before the November 2020 election in hopes a Democrat who will be easier to deal with, will win.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Alphabet, Starbucks drive Wall Street to record high - July 26, 2019
- Trump says China may try to delay trade deal until 2020 election - July 26, 2019
- Trump says not upset by North Korean launch of short-range missiles - July 26, 2019