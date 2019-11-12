Trump says China trade deal ‘close’ but dashes hopes for signing details in NY speech

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday dangled the prospect of completing an initial trade deal with China “soon” but offered no new details on negotiations in a campaign-style speech touting his administration’s economic record.
